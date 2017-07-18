Once in a lifetime property available in Carrick-on-Shannon

A rare opportunity to acquire an outstanding five bed residence on a superb, circa one acre private site sweeping down to open, unspoiled countryside in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon.



The property is nestled on a gently, elevated site with most attractive views over Murray's Bay & River Shannon.



Located in Knockroe, Liberty Hill, Cortober this is a property that comes to the market perhaps, once in a lifetime.



The property offers extensive, comfortable accommodation for any family seeking space, privacy, second to none location and potential to put one’s own mark on this quality home.

Viewing is strongly recommended.



For further details or to arrange a viewing please call Liam Farrell of Farrell Property Group at (087) 2727989 / (071) 9620976.