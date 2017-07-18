Two bedroom bungalow with endless potential in Fenagh

This two bedroom bungalow (circa 100 sq.m.) comes to the market offering endless potential for any buyer and would make an ideal starter/retirement home.



Located in the picturesque village of Fenagh the property is only a five minute drive from the nearest town of Ballinamore and all shops/schools etc.



Sited on approx 0.3 acres of gardens it also has the potential to convert the adjoining garage into additional living accommodation (subject to necessary permissions) and option to purchase with a tenant in situ.



Accommodation comprises of the following accommodation; Hallway, living room (stove), kitchen, utility room, bathroom & two bedrooms (one en-suite) together with adjoining garage.



Some of the features of the property include: picturesque village setting, large back garden & excellent development potential.

The advised minimum value for this property is €115,000.



Viewing is strictly by appointment with sole selling agent.



For further information or to arrange a viewing please contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Ballinamore at (071) 964 5555.