Recently refurbished cottage in Dromod

This recently refurbished two bedroom cottage on circa 0.46 acre site is new to the market and is in excellent condition throughout.



Located at Curraghcramph, Dromod the property is both modern and spacious and offers several great features including high ceilings, new flooring, oak doors throughout, spacious site with outbuildings, bathroom completely renovated.



The property is Finished to a high standard with new kitchen and tiling throughout.

Located just a short drive from nearby Dromod village with its Mainline Railway Station and a short drive from the N4 the main Dublin/Sligo route.



Viewing of this refurbished cottage is highly recommended to appreciate all its many features.

For further information about this property, which has a guide price of €79,900, or to arrange a viewing please contact REA Brady, Carrick-on-Shannon at (071) 9622444.