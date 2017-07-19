Modern family home on the market in Carrick-on-Shannon

This lovely family home comes to the market located in a well sought after area of Carrick-on-Shannon.

Situated in a cul de sac, this house is both bright and spacious with a large Sitting room, a large Kitchen/dining room, four bedrooms and a bathroom.



Outside there is a garden to the side and rear of the house, ample parking and a garage attached.

Located in Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon, the property is valued at €205,000.



Some of the features of this desirable property include: under stairs storage; double glazed windows; large hot press; large garage; garden front and rear.

The property also features views of the River Shannon.



For further information in relation to this property or if you would like to arrange a viewing, please contact Declan O'Carroll, Countryside Properties, Carrick-on-Shannon at (071) 9650555.