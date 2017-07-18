Leitrim Deaths - Tuesday, July 18 - Update

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Martin (Marty) McMorrow, Carrickanuroo, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim

Reposing at his home at Fivemilebourne, from 4-10pm on Tuesday, July 18th. Home private at all other times please. Mass of the Resurrection at 1pm on Wednesday, July 19th in Mary Mother of God Church, Newtownmanor. Burial follows in the adjoining Cemetery.

Roseleen (Rosalyn) Brennan, Stillorgan, Dublin / Drumshanbo, Co Leitrim

Roseleen (Rosalyn) Brennan, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim on Sunday, 16th July, 2017 (peacefully) surrounded by her loving family. Much loved mother of David, Richard, Marcus and Patricia; sadly missed by her sons, daughter, her eleven grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Massey Bros. Funeral Home, 5 Newtown Park Road, Newtown Park, Blackrock, Co. Dublin today, Tuesday 18th between 6-8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 19th in the Church of the Holy Cross, Dundrum at 10.30am followed by cremation at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to a charity of your choice.

Clare Flynn, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co. Roscommon / Longford / Leitrim

Clare Flynn, Mountdillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon, Sunday, July 16th, 2017 (suddenly) at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar aged 32 years, darling daughter of Percy and Carmel and dear sister of Peter, sadly missed by her heartbroken family, aunts, uncles, cousins, Peters partner Fiona, work colleagues, relatives, neighbours and many dear friends. Reposing at Leavey’s Funeral Home, Scramogue Tuesday from 5pm with prayers at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St. Cecilia' Church, Curraghroe followed by burial in Cloontuskert Cemetery. House private please.

John Kelly, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford

John Kelly, Woodside, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford and late of Saint Bridget's Terrace and Harbour Row, Longford Town and Abbeyderg, Kenagh, Co. Longford, on Friday, July 14th, suddenly at his home at Newtownforbes. Husband of the late Bridget. Deeply regretted by his loving family and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sister, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 2-10pm. Removal on Wednesday morning 19th to Saint Dominic's Church, Kenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Moydow Cemetery. House Private on Wednesday morning please.

Francis (Frank) Scanlon, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo

The death has occurred of Francis (Frank) Scanlon, Lancing, Worthing, England and formerly of Meelroe, Cloonloo, Boyle, Co. Sligo on Wednesday, 5th July, 2017. Pre-deceased by his mother Kate and father John, Francis is lovingly remembered by his siblings John Joe, Kathleen and Seamus, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Arriving at St. Patrick's Church, Gurteen on Tuesday evening at 8.30pm. Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Gurteen Cemetery. May Francis's gentle soul Rest in Peace.