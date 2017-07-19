We are looking for the Best Chowder in Leitrim

Is your chowder the best in Leitrim?

Well if you think it is and want to represent Leitrim at the 2018 All Ireland Chowder Cook Off in Kinsale, then get yourself along to the county final cook off at this year's Jamestown Show on Saturday, July 29 at 3pm.

Special Guest Judges on the day will be Liam Edwards, Chairman of Kinsale Good Food Circle and President of Restaurants Association of Ireland, and Chef Gary O'Hanlon of Viewmount House, Longford and RTE's The Restaurant.

The competition is open to all amateur cooks as well as to all cooks and chefs in hotels, restaurants, pubs and establishments in Co Leitrim.

Get cooking and good luck!