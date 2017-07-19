Carrick's Hen & Stag trade featured on RTE Radio 1

RTE Radio 1's Drivetime programme yesterday (Tuesday, July 18) featured a special report on the Hen and Stag trade in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Reporter Barry Lenihan was dispatched to the popular riverside town to report on the goings on at weekends when the population doubles due to the lucrative hen and stage trade.

In his report back to John Murray in the studio, the reporter speaks with various people in the town in relation to the positives and negatives of the hen and stag business.

His report includes contributions from Joe Dolan, The Bush Hotel, Fintan Cox, Chamber of Commerce, Jim Glancy, Carrick Ambassadors programme, Sgt Tony Byrne, Carrick Garda Station, Cllr Seadhna Logan, Cathaoirleach, Carrick-on-Shannon Municipal District, and Cllr Des Guckian.

Go to 1 hour 18 mins on the report to hear the piece on Carrick-on-Shannon.

Click here to listen to the RTE Radio 1 report