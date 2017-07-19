Funding in place to repair damage to Crowns Bridge to Tullnamoyle Road

At Monday's Manorhamilton Municipal District Meeting, Cllr Mary Bohan received assurances that funding is in place to repair the road between Crowns Bridge and Tullnamoyle.

The road was damaged during the course of windfarm construction with Cllr Bohan informing the meeting the company responsible for the construction "Have been very responsible up to now."

She added, "People are very annoyed with the condition the road is in. People are asking for assurances adequate funding is there and the Council will reinstate the road to the condition it was in."

Addressing Padraig McShera, District Engineer Leitrim County Council, Cllr Bohan asked, "Are you satisfied adequate funding has been secured from the company to repair the road?"

Cllr Bohan's motion was supported by Cllr Padraig Fallon.

In reply Mr McShera said, "We have a bond in place in relation to getting the road repaired."

Cllr Bohan was told, "A road opening licence was granted to a Contractor to lay ESB ducting in this section of local road. Conditions attached to this licence requested the contractor to carry out immediate permanent reinstatement of trenches along this road and pay over a bond to Leitrim County Council as an assurance to have reinstatement completed to an acceptable standard. Also a long term damage reinstatement fee has also been paid to Leitrim County Council in this case."