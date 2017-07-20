Clarification sought on 'taking over' of Forest Grove estate in Dromahair

At last Monday's monthly Manorhamilton Municipal District Meeting Cllr Frank Dolan sought clarification on the status of the Forest Grove estate in Dromahair with regard to the Council 'taking over' the estate.

Addressing the meeting Cllr Dolan stated, "It still seems to be quite a distance away from being ready to be taken over."

Cllr Dolan added, "It's being dragged out like a piece of string."

A report from the Senior Engineer for Roads stated, "At this time there remain outstanding works on the Forest Grove Estate, including the installation of the final road surfacing and the undergrounding of overhead telecommunication cables and removal of the associated support poles along the site frontage. These works are to be undertaken by the Development Company through the offices of the Court appointed Receiver. Once these works are completed and certain maintenance wayleaves in favour of the Council are provided, then further consideration can be given to the request for taking in charge."