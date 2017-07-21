International travel writer captures the beauty of Lovely Leitrim with stunning video

The beauty of Lovely Leitrim is no secret to those of who call it home, but it always brings a smile to our faces when we see the impression the county can leave on visitors.

Janet Newenham is an Irish travel journalist/blogger who has traveled the world and documented her adventures online.

Her latest adventure brought her to Leitrim and the videos she posted have been generating a lot of positive feedback online.

Dreaming of lovely #Leitrim - the perfect place for a #staycation in Ireland! pic.twitter.com/WkVXDYdCt1 — Janet Newenham (@janetnewenham) July 19, 2017

Janet who writes for renowned travel guide 'The Lonely Planet' amongst other publications was also afforded the opportunity to go off the beaten track with Leitrim Landscapes Guided Walks.