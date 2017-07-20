Deaths in the Leitrim area - Thursday, July 20

The following local deaths have occurred:

Adedemola Adetosoye, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford



The death has occurred of Adedemola Adetosoye , No. 8 Clonguish Court, Newtownforbes, Co. Longford on Thursday, July 18, 2017, tragically following an accident. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Helen, father Adekunle, brothers Victor and Aaron, sisters Mercy and Sharon, extended family and a host of good friends. Rest In Peace. Removal to Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford on Friday evening arriving at 6 o'clock . Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 eleven o'clock. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.

Paddy Mulligan, Woodlands, Arva, Co. Cavan



Paddy Mulligan, Woodlands, Arva, Co. Cavan on Thursday, July 20, 2017. Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at Cavan General Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Deirdre, Geraldine, Carmel, Sinead, Áine and Angela, sister Maura Keavney (Cavan), brothers-in-law Mel Keavney and P.J. Masterson, sons-in-law Matt, Dara, Lionel and David. Granddad of Shane, Damien, Lauren and Emily.

Reposing at his residence tomorrow, Friday, 21st July, from 2pm to 8pm. Family time on Saturday morning. Remains arriving at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Arva on Saturday for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards to Coronea Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care, Cavan General Hospital c/o Tom Brady Undertaker, Arva or any family member.