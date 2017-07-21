The Abbey Theatre on Tour

World Premiere of Jimm's Hall gets rave reviews from Carrick-on-Shannon audience

Philip Rooney

Reporter:

Philip Rooney

World Premiere of Jimm's Hall gets rave reviews from Carrick-on-Shannon audience

The stage adaptation of Jimmy's Hall received its world premiere in Carrick-on-Shannon last night and the online reviews have been very favourable.

The play, adapted from Ken Loach's critically acclaimed film tells the story of Leitrim man Jimmy Gralton, the only Irishman deported from his own country

The Director of the play, Graham McLaren expressed his satisfaction at how the opening night went.