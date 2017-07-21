World Premiere of Jimm's Hall gets rave reviews from Carrick-on-Shannon audience

The stage adaptation of Jimmy's Hall received its world premiere in Carrick-on-Shannon last night and the online reviews have been very favourable.

The play, adapted from Ken Loach's critically acclaimed film tells the story of Leitrim man Jimmy Gralton, the only Irishman deported from his own country

It was an incredible show. Can't recommend it highly enough. Well done to all the cast and crew @AbbeyTheatre #JimmysHall https://t.co/Cdk6g5TEGE — Gerri O'Neill (@MrsWookie1) July 20, 2017

A real joy to see #JimmysHall in Carrick. Congrats @MCLAREN_G, and the spectacular cast and creative team. A triumph. Hup! @AbbeyTheatre pic.twitter.com/04bzAZcPmJ — Olwen Dawe (@OlwenCD) July 21, 2017

What a fantastic production - brings the history and heart of Jimmy Gralton's story alive. @AbbeyTheatre #jimmyshall https://t.co/N6ErySWcXK July 21, 2017

An excellent production and such a multi talented cast. Could not recommend this enough — Joe Ryan (@Joe7ryan) July 20, 2017

The Director of the play, Graham McLaren expressed his satisfaction at how the opening night went.

Thank you @AbbeyTheatre team! pic.twitter.com/2MOCIGICwE — Graham McLaren (@MCLAREN_G) July 20, 2017

Jimmy's Hall will be performed this evening, Friday and tomorrow evening at 7.30pm while there will also be a matinee performance tomorrow afternoon at 2pm. For ticket information please click here.