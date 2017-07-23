Leitrim deaths -Sunday, July 23

Molly McAllister - Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Molly McAllister (née Connolly), Pairc Fea, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at her home, on Sunday, 23rd July 2017. Formerly of Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, John, her daughters Maureen and Fiona and her son Seán, her brother John Connolly, sisters-in law, brothers-in-law, daughters-in-law Yvonne and Helena, son-in-law Chris, grandchildren Ysobel, Romy, Eppie, Georgia, Sam, Elisa, Lochlainn and Iarfhlaith, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Removal from her home on Tuesday morning, arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballinamore, for 11 o’clock Mass. Burial afterwards in Oughteragh Cemetery. House strictly private, please.