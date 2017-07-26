Glenfarne Gala 2017 has a packed line-up for all the family

All roads will lead to Glenfarne for the 48th Annual Glenfarne Gala Festival which kicks off on Monday July 31 and runs right through to Monday August 7 with a host of entertainment for young and old.

This is one of the region’s best known festivals and it’s easy to see why. The line-up of events includes everything from an Open Mic Night to a Children’s Treasure Hunt to Rock and Roll Bingo. Entertainment includes the hilarious Conal Gallen who brings his “Only Joking” comedy show to the Rainbow Ballroom on Saturday night. DJ Shorty will provide top class sounds from 11pm and there will be a full bar on the night.

Country music star Ritchie Remo will pack the Ballroom dancefloor on Friday night with his “Night of Country” extravaganza. Full bar on that night also. A showband exhibition celebrating that great musical era will be open from 12pm to 4pm daily.

The Glenfarne Gala 2017 will be a wonderful chance to catch up with friends and family especially those who are home for the Blessing of the Graves ceremonies. Mass and Blessing of Graves at St Michael’s Church on Saturday August 5 at 7pm. Mass and Blessing of the Graves will take place on Sunday August 6 in St Mary’s Church at 11am while Blessing of the Graves will take place in Kilmakerrill at 2.30pm on the same day.

Other events throughout the week include the Open Mic Night at McHugh’s Lounge on Monday July 31 from 9pm. On Tuesday August 1, the hotly contested Underage Football Blitz at the GAA pitch (7pm) will put the football stars of the future to test.

On Wednesday August 2, “A Trip Down Memory Lane” in the Rainbow Ballroom (8pm) will feature story-telling, sketches and Gala DVD footage from years gone by - this promises to be a great evening’s entertainment.

There will be lots of fun and laughter as well as plenty of noise at the Children’s Fancy Dress Disco in the Rainbow Ballroom from 6.30pm to 8pm on Thursday August 3. The results of the colouring competition will be announced at the disco.



Weekend line-up



The fabulous Ritchie Remo and guests will bring “ A Night of Country” to the Rainbow Ballroom on Friday night from 11pm to 1pm. Doors open at 10pm. Full bar.

On Saturday August 5, the Children’s Treasure Hunt kicks off from Glenfarne Boat Quay at 10am. Have your trainers at the ready on Saturday morning for the 10km and 5km Road Race/Walk takes place from the GAA pitch at 12pm (registeration from 11am) - an ideal way to brush off the cobwebs from the night before! Refreshments & Prize Giving for 10km & 5km in Rainbow Ballroom at 2pm

The Glenfarne-Kiltyclogher Heritage Bus Tour will leave the Rainbow Ballroom at 1pm - a must for history buffs. By the way, this tour runs on the first Saturday of every month at 1pm - tell your friends about this wonderful heritage tour.

Gather all the clever clogs in the house and head out to the Family Table Quiz in the Rainbow Ballroom at 3pm.

Headlining the Glenfarne Gala on Saturday night is Conal Gallen and his Only Joking Comedy Show. Over two hours of hilarious stand-up comedy guaranteed with jokes, stories and songs that will have you in stitches. Doors open at 7:45pm - show starts at 8:30pm. Followed by Disco with DJ SHORTY at 11pm - Full Bar.

On Sunday, attention will turn to the Sports and Cultural Day featuring Leitrim’s No. 1 Scarecrow Competition, GAA Pitch at 4pm. There is a fantastic €100 first prize for Best Scarecrow; Pets’ Corner with Seamus McLoughlin Memorial Cup for Best Dog at show.

Other highlights at this wonderful family event include full Athletics Programme as well as Novelty Events such as Turf Footing, Rope Making, Clothes Hanging, Fortune Teller

Penalty Shoot Out, Donkey Rides, Face Painting, Crazy Golf, Chip Shop/Ice Cream Van and much more! We’re told that Scooby Doo and Minnie Mouse might even make an appearance on the day. Keep an eye out for the new event - a Miniature Scarecrow Hunt!

That evening Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher GAA will host “Rock n Roll Bingo” with Seamie Mc in Kettys Bar at 10pm.

On Bank Holiday Monday morning,August 7, you can hit the road early for the Glenfarne GREENWAY “Gerard Francis McMorrow Memorial Walk” which starts at 11am from St. Michael’s School.

Discover Glenfarne’s new Greenway Trail. The trail is nearly 8km long but if you are not up for the full walk, why not join the walkers somewhere along the way?

The fiercely contested Fishing Competition from McHugh’s Bar takes place from 10.30am – 2.30pm with Fishing Weigh-In and Results at. 3pm

The Duck Race takes place in Glenfarne Village at 4pm - you’d be quackers to miss it! Don’t forget the famous Car Treasure Hunt ( (leaving from Rainbow Ballroom) at 5pm. The results of that treasure hunt will be announced in Ketty’s Bar at 11pm.

An incredible line-up of events featuring top class entertainment and lots of fun for all the family means that this year’s Glenfarne Gala will be one to remember for years to come.