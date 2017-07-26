Call out to all local food producers and growers in Co Leitrim

Taste Leitrim want to get as much food as possible that is produced and grown in Co. Leitrim onto the menus of our restaurants and coffee shops. But often, chefs and makers do not know about the wealth of wonderful produce on their doorstep, or how and where to source it.

That is why Local Enterprise Office and Leitrim County Council are producing the very first Leitrim Food Directory and Sourcing Guide which will help connect restaurants and the retail sector with our local artisan food and drink producers. If you are a food business, primary producer or supplier based in County Leitrim we want you to get in touch to be included in this new business development initiative which will be launched in September.

Joe Lowe, Local Enterprise Office explains ‘The Directory /Sourcing Guide will be a one stop publication where buyers, chefs, and the wider food business sector both inside and outside of the County can easily access locally sourced quality food products. From farms to butchers, organic growers to sourdough bakers, small batch producers of preserves, sauces and dressings to local honey producers and chocolatiers, sushi and fresh seafoods to dairy ice-cream, Kefir and cheese, to craft beers and gin distilleries and coffee, we have a wealth of produce that we want to bring to the fore on menus across Leitrim and further afield’.

The Sourcing Guide is one of key actions to be launched in the Autumn as a follow up to the recently launched Leitrim Food Strategy 2017-2021. Other actions include the launch of the Taste Leitrim network and the publication of a Taste Leitrim Visitor Trail brochure.

Momentum Consulting is now working on compiling the Sourcing Guide, please contact Gillian on 071 9623500 or design@momentumconsulting.ie to get involved.