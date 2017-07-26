€4,000 drug seizure in Co Leitrim

A woman in her 40s has been arrested following the seizure of drugs with an estimated street value of €4,000 in Carrick-on-Shannon yesterday.

Gardai entered a property in Aughameeney, Carrick-on-Shannon on foot of a search warrant at 2pm on Tuesday, July 25.

A search of the property recovered a number of mature cannabis plants.

A woman was arrested and a file has now been prepared for DPP on the matter.