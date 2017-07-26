Recycle your waste electrical and electronic goods for FREE this Saturday

WEEE Ireland invites the people of Leitrim to their FREE public collection day.

In an effort to make it as easy as possible for householders in Leitrim to recycle their electrical and battery waste, WEEE Ireland, will be hosting a collection day in the county in July where any household item with a plug or battery will be accepted free of charge.

Saturday, July 29 – Sean Mac Diarmada GAA Grounds Carrick-on-Shannon, 10am – 4pm

Any appliance, small or large with a plug or battery will be accepted at this collection event for recycling.

This includes small appliances such as hairdryers, irons, power tools, children’s toys and larger household items such as fridges, washing machines and dishwashers.

Waste batteries and energy saving light bulbs will also be welcomed. These will all be accepted free of charge and the collection event is open to all members of the public.

WEEE Ireland’s message to the people of Leitrim is to keep your county ‘clean and green’ and help put it on the map as the WEEE recycling capital of Ireland.

In 2016, 5,778 tonnes of electrical waste was recycled at WEEE Ireland collection events which is approximately 4.1kg per person in Leitrim.

If you can’t make the collection day, remember you can still access your local Leitrim recycling centre all year round to recycle all of your electrical, battery and lighting waste for FREE.

Don’t forget every battery you recycle with WEEE Ireland helps raise funds for LauraLynn, Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.