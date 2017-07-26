Free event to focus on local bats in Dromahair

If you are interested in learning more about bats, the current national surveys taking place, and the bat population around Dromahair a special event is being held tomorrow evening, Thursday.



The free event will take place in Stanford's Village Tea Rooms at 8.30pm and will consist of a presentation followed by a discussion and then a practical visit to a local waterway where the survey methodology will be described, and hopefully you will see some of the bats.



Bat Conservation Ireland, which is an all-Ireland charity that promotes the conservation of bats and their habitats, is active in monitoring the bat population and in spreading knowledge and awareness about this unique mammal.



All are welcome and if you have a bat detector, please bring it along.