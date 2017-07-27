An Ghairdin, Keshcarrigan
Distinctive two storey home in Keshcarrigan is sure to generate plenty of interest
This property located at An Ghairdin, Keshcarrigan would make an ideal family home or investment. For further information contact Farrell Property Group on (071) 9620976.
This distinctive two storey home occupies a prime, corner site in this small, residential development right in the heart of Keshcarrigan Village.
Located just 14km from both Carrick-on-Shannon this property would make an ideal family home or indeed residential investment at an affordable price.
For further information contact Farrell Property Group on (071) 9620976.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on