Passengers treated to trad session while waiting at Ireland West Knock Airport

Ireland West Airport Knock is a firm favourite with an ever increasing number of passengers as its accessibility, choice of destinations and relaxing environment help make for an ideal point of arrival or departure.

This morning, (Thursday) those in the airport's departure lounge were treated to an even more relaxing experience as a group of musicians treated the waiting passengers to a superb trad session.

Fantastic performance by local musicians, from @SligoLive festival, in our departures hall earlier en-route to the Cambridge Folk Festival pic.twitter.com/jsOBgGpsu8 — Ireland West Airport (@Irelandwest) July 27, 2017

The musicians were part of an imaginative marketing initiative. In an attempt to promote music on the Wild Atlantic Way, Sligo Live are bringing six of Ireland’s most talented and accomplished young traditional musicians to Cambridge Folk Festival, where they will entertain festival goers with open ‘Sessions’ each afternoon and evening.