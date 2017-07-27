Number of families increases by 118 in Leitrim at last Census

The latest profile published by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) today shows that there was an increase of 118 families in the five year period to the last Census in Co Leitrim.

Nationally the 2016 Census showed there were 1,218,370 families in the State on Census Night, an increase of 3.3% since 2011. The number of children per family remained unchanged at 1.38 children since the 2011 census.

Census 2016 recorded 8,298 families in County Leitrim, an increase of 118 (1.4%) on the 2011 figure.

Marriage and other statistics



In April 2016, 35.8% of those aged 15 and over living in the county were single (8,998 people), which was below the percentage in the State overall (41.1%). A further 12,316 people (49.0%) were (first-time) married, compared to 46.0% nationally.

There were 541 remarried persons in Co Leitrim. Males were much more likely to remarry after divorce, with 46.2% doing so, compared to just 39.3% of females.

The number of divorcees in the county increased by 122 to 727, and accounted for 2.9% of those aged 15 and over. The 1,726 widowed persons comprised 6.9% of those aged above 15 years.



Same-sex civil partnerships

Census 2016 marked the first time that this relationship category was recorded in an Irish census, following the enactment of civil partnership legislation. There were 17 people in this category in Co Leitrim, and 4,226 in the State overall.

Living Alone

The number of people living alone increased by 42 to 3,797, i.e. 12.0% of all those living in private households in Co Leitrim. Of these, 1,645 were aged 65 and over, with women accounting for 55.3%.



