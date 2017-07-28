St. Patrick’s Hospital welcomes Leitrim Rose

HSE St Patrick’s Community Hospital, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim was a hive of activity on Thursday, July 27, as Erin Moran Leitrim Rose 2017 paid a visit to residents and staff there.

Michelle Quinn, Director of Nursing, with Erin Moran, Leitrim Rose 2017.

During her visit Erin stated, "I am delighted to be invited to visit St Patrick’s Hospital. As Leitrim Rose I feel it is my duty to meet and to get to know people from all around the county as I have been chosen to represent each one of you in the Rose of Tralee International Festival.

"It is brilliant to have the opportunity to witness the fantastic work of the professionals at St Patrick’s and the care that they provide for the residents here. I am so excited for the Festival which takes place in two weeks time. I hope I do you all proud. I would also like to take this opportunity to Thank You all for your support."

Michael Mulvey with Erin Moran, Leitrim Rose 2017.

St Patrick’s Community Hospital is a HSE nursing unit that provides short and long term care residential care for residents with a range of needs including convalescence, respite care, assessment, rehabilitation, palliative care, continuing care and dementia care.

It is a 46 bedded unit accommodating both male and females residents over the age of 65. At present there are 45 residents.

Mai Fitzgerald with Erin Moran, Leitrim Rose 2017.

The centre also provides Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech & Language Therapy and Palliative Care Services. Other facilities include a church, a Snoezelen Room (delivering high levels of stimuli to patients with dementia), and the main catering kitchen and laundry.

In addition there is a Day Care Centre that provides for Social, Medical Nursing and Paramedical needs to clients.

The hospital has recently undergone refurbishment works to bring it in line with HIQA recommendations and to provide a comfortable living space for the residents.

The residents and staff at St Patrick’s promised Erin that they will enthusiastically cheer her on when Rose of Tralee is aired on RTE on 21st & 22nd August.