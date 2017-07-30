90th Annual Mohill Agricultural Show Day

PHOTO: Mohill Show Committee 1950 (all now deceased). Pat O'Loan, Alex Bradshaw, John Gerard Reynolds, Freddie Bradshaw, John McKiernan, Willie Shaw, Bernard Reynolds, John Cunningham, Freddie Crowe, Tommy Casey, John Milton, Walter Petrie, Mr. Corrigan (Judge), Mr. Rowlette (Judge), Charlie Quinn, Paddy Logan, Michael Donnelly, Dick Crowe, Georgie Johnston. Photo submitted by Lourda McGowan.

Mohill Agricultural Show Committee are busy preparing for their 90th Annual Show Day on Sunday, August 20 next and are deeply indebted to all their loyal sponsors and benefactors, local and national, who have helped them to maintain the tradition of Show Day in our community down through the decades.

The Schedule of Classes for this year's Show outlines the great variety of Classes in all Sections – Horses, Ponies, Pedigree and Non-Pedigree Cattle, Sheep, Donkeys, Goats, Poultry, Cookery, Honey, Crafts, Art, Photography and a Special Junior Section.

The main feature of the Horse Section will be the Final of the Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Championship sponsored by Horse Sport Ireland and Leitrim Irish Draught Breeders Association, while the main features in the Cattle Section will be the Special Beef Bullock and Beef Heifer Classes sponsored by Kevin P. Kilrane & Co. Solicitors, Mohill, the Aurivo Non-Pedigree Heifer and Non-Pedigree Weanling Classes sponsored by Aurivo, special Angus Calf Classes sponsored by Angus Breeders and the Final of the Co. Leitrim 2017 Calf Championship.

To be part of Mohill’s 90th Show Day get your Schedule today at Mohill Show Office – 071-9631007/9636092 / 086-8710215 /087-2054746 and remember entries must close on Thursday, August 10 .