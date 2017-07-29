North West Hospice Charity Shop opens in Carrick

Charlie McGettigan and Leitrim Rose Erin Moran helped North West Hospice officially open their new charity shop at Unit 2, The Market Yard, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The charity shop is open Monday to Saturday from 10.30am – 4.30pm and donations of clothes and household items will be accepted during these hours.

Charlie McGettigan and Leitrim Rose Erin Moran pictured with Angus and Breda Dunne and Eugene O'Connor at the official opening of the new North West Hospice Charity Shop in The Market Yard Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon. Photos: Gerry Faughnan

Speaking about the new shop Bernadette McGarvey, Community Relations Manager at North West Hospice said, “We are so excited about this new venture in Carrick-on-Shannon. We know that our wonderful community will support us and donate their clothes and bric-a-brac to help make this a success for us. We must fundraise over €1 million every year to maintain our essential palliative care services which is a huge challenge. All funds raised from this new shop will go directly towards our hospice services.”

Charlie McGettigan, and Leitrim Rose Erin Moran, with the volunteers at the launch of the North West Hospice Charity Shop in the Market Yard Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon. L-R, Ann T. Winters, Mary Butler, Mary Talbot, Charlie McGettigan, Leitrim Rose Erin Moran, Sarah Levick, Anne Rynn, Alice McEvoy and Mabel Micallef.

North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion to those living with life-limiting illness in Sligo Leitrim South Donegal and West Cavan.

Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie