Pointers for Ballybrit at upcoming Roscommon Races

Following trainer Willie Mullins at the last Roscommon meeting proved profitable. And it’s no secret that for the next meeting on Tuesday, August 8, at the Lenabane track punters should be noting those that travel well at Ballybrit this week to mark their card. Racing on Tuesday gets underway at 5.40 p.m..

Roscommon enjoyed a hugely successful two-day meeting in July, where the tote average each day was close to €300,000. Ladies Day yet again drew a big attendance and major competition in the fashion stakes.

This Tuesday, there is a seven-race card. The races are sponsored by The Railway Bar, J. F. Hanley, Paul Byron Shoes, Class Grass, Michael Holland Tyres and EBF. Once again every race on the card is sponsored with prize money in some of the races reaching €25,000 to €30,000.

This meeting comes hot on the heels of the biggest summer festival of racing in Ireland, namely Galway, and weather permitting, can be the biggest meeting of the year with a mixture of loyal supporters and holidaymakers. Whether broke, a few euro ahead, or just still on a high from the week at the Galway Races, this coming meeting often tends to be lucrative for the most eagle-eyed of observers.

“Those keeping an eye on Ballybrit could find a few major pointers for Tuesday’s meeting,” said racecourse manager Michael Finneran. “This meeting tends to be very well attended. Indeed attendances have been very satisfactory this year and we hope that this trend will continue.

“Our July meetings were very strong in every sense and we have to thank our many sponsors and loyal followers who ensure that we maintain a very high position on the list of tracks nationwide,” Mr. Finneran added.

Music in the main bar on Tuesday is after the second last race with Billy Garvin. Admission: Adults, €15; OAP/Students, €10.

Ros Special, which consists of admission, race card, two-course meal and €10 betting voucher is available for €30. Attractive discounts on group bookings.

Enquiries: roscommonracecourse @eircom.net or phone 087 2203288. For updates: www. roscommonracecourse.ie or follow the racecourse on facebook.

