#billshock
€24 increase in electricity bills set to come into force from October
Prices are set to rise in October.
Householders across Ireland will be paying more on their electricity bills from October with the Public Service Obligation (PSO) Levy set to rise by 30%.
The increase is expected to add an extra €24 to yearly bills.
The Commission for Energy Regulation has announced the Public Service Obligation Levy is going up by just over 30%.
The PSO Levy is a government subsidy that is charged to all electricity customers in Ireland.
The new total levy will now be €104.74 per year. This marks a rise of just over €24 on the previous annual charge of €80.30.
The money collected from the PSO Levy is used to contribute renewable energy generation and peat burning power plants as well as to secure the Irish electricity supply.
