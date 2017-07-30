Apparently the Irish weather is going to hit us with a bit of everything today

According to Met Éireann it will be a showery day across Connacht today (Sunday, July 30). Many of the showers will be heavy and there's a risk of thunder.

Take heart though, Met Éireann says there'll be some sunny spells too but it will remain cool with highest temperatures of only 14 to 16 degrees.

So to recap, Sunday will see heavy showers, a possible risk of thunder and some sun. Yep, that about sums up an Irish Summer.

#4seasonsin1day