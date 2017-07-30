Warning of delays for those travelling to Croke Park today

There is a double header at Croke Park today, Sunday, July 30 as two All-Ireland SFC Quarter-Finals take place.

Kerry are set to take on Galway at 2pm, then at 4pm, Roscommon take on Mayo. With three Connacht teams playing traffic will be especially heavy on the N4/M4 and drivers are advised there will be delays so give yourself plenty of time to travel to Dublin.

Those attending the Quarter-Finals are advised that the entrance to the Hogan Stand is on Jones's Road and the entrance to the Cusack Stand is via St. Josephs Avenue.

There is also an entrance to the Davin Stand at St. Margaret’s Avenue (Off North Circular Rd).

It is important to note that ticket holders for the Davin Stand will not be allowed access through the old Jones Rd entry.

Traffic restrictions will be in place and delays can be expected in Drumcondra and the surrounding area. A full Garda cordon will be in place at Croke Park two hours prior to stiles opening time and one hour post event to enable match patrons to arrive and depart safely.

