Showers and sunny spells - it's a bit of a mixed bag weather-wise today

According to Met Éireann, there will be a mixture of scattered showers and sunny spells today, July 31, 2017. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees in mostly moderate, southwest winds.



Tonight

There will be further showers tonight, but they will become more isolated in eastern parts of the province as the night goes on, with a few patches of mist developing. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees in light, southwest winds.