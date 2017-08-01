#Augustshowers
Don't forget the umbrella if you are venturing out today
Met Éireann are forecasting more showers today.
The first day of August 2017 will be a bright day with scattered showers during the morning.
Met Éireann a few of these showers will be heavy. As the showers clear, sunny spells will develop more widely across Connacht. Highs of 15 to 18 Celsius are expected.
Ah, the Irish weather, the gift that just keeps on giving....lashings of rain.....
