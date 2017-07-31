Leitrim gets €1 million to link Carrick-on-Shannon to Drumshanbo

Leitrim County Council has been granted €1 million to complete the "dream project" a Greeway and Cycleway from Carrick-on-Shannon along the river Shannon to Drumshanbo.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring today (July 31, 2017) announced that he has approved over €11 million in funding for projects under Measures 1 and 3 of the 2017 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

The Scheme is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and provides funding for the development of new outdoor recreational infrastructure and the maintenance, enhancement and promotion of existing outdoor recreational infrastructure in Ireland.

The exceptional project had been mooted as a dream come true for Leitrim Tourism by the Recreational Forum earlier this month. The plan is to have a connected water and land based track from Carrick-on-Shannon through Leitrim Village to Lough Allen in Drumshanbo, giving visitors the option of services on either end with links to other greenways, walks and activities along the route.

Cavan County Council will receive €5,97,310 for the Ballyconnell to Bellaheady walking and cycle trail. Coilte Trail and Outdoor recreation trails received €1 million and the Heritage Council were granted just less than a million for the Beara Brefnie Way which links up to the Leitrim Way.

Seperately funding today was announced for smaller items along and associated to Blueway Shannon project. Acres Lake, Drumshanbo, The Shannon Blueway, Drumshanbo, Lough Bran, Carrick-on-Shannon and the Lough Allen Education Centre, Drumshanbo have each been awarded €10,000.

Other Leitrim projects to be successful include Dromahair Demonstration Stretch Greenway which got €5,000, Alteen Waterfall which received €10,000, Convent Wall Trail, Drumshanbo €10,000, Keeldra Lake Amenity, Cloone €10,000, Eco Park Trail, Kinlough €10,000 and Pathway Annaghmore €10,000.

Locally the Millrace, Drumlish, and the Barragh Bed/ Bishop O'Higgns Trail Co Longford each secured over€7,000.

In Roscommon the Miners Way and Historical Trail got €5,520, Doon Shore amenity, Lough Key, Boyle got €10,000 and Killukin Cascade Waterfall in Carrick-on-Shannon will receive €8,000.

The Bunduff River Walk on the Sligo/ Leitrim border will be funded by €5,000 while the Tormore Recreational Trail at Glencar will receive €7,200.