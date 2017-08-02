Carrick-on-Shannon Bridge underwater inspection planned tomorrow

Waterways Ireland are advising all masters and owners of vessels in the Carrick-on-Shannon area to be mindful of the fact that underwater inspections, by divers, will take place on Carrick-on-Shannon Bridge, tomorrow, Thursday, August 3.

Masters of vessels are requested to follow instructions and directions issued by the safety boat monitoring the divers and to proceed at slow speed and with minimum wash when in the vicinity of this bridge while these operations are taking place.