Wednesday, August 2, 2017

Good news: the rain will clear later this afternoon

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Breezy conditions today and rain is expected to clear this afternoon.

There will be a damp and breezy to start to today with further outbreaks of rain expected later this morning.

According to Met Éireann the rain will gradually clear to scattered showers later in the afternoon and some bright spells will develop.

It will be a mild and humid day, with highest temperatures of 18 to 20 degrees.