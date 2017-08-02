Carrick shop sells €500,000 Euromillions Plus ticket

EuroMillions players from Co. Leitrim are being urged to check their tickets this morning following last night’s (Tuesday, 1st August) EuroMillions Plus win of €500,000.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Saturday, 29th July at the iconic Mulvey’s House of Gifts store which is situated on Main Street in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 07, 13, 17, 35, 48.

This is the second time Mulvey’s store have sold a winning top prize Lottery ticket. In October 1995, store owner, Pat Mulvey sold one of two winning tickets for the £1.03 million jackpot with a Leitrim player collecting their shared jackpot prize of £518,499 (Irish punts).

Store owner, Pat Mulvey was overjoyed to hear of the news of the massive win. He said, "This is just unbelievable. Only on Monday, I joked with my local National Lottery rep that he should send some winning numbers our way! The very next day he gave me the call to tell me we’d sold a winning ticket worth €500,000.

"We are in the middle of the summer season and we are seeing a lot of tourism on the River Shannon. Whether the winner is a local customer or a visitor to the area, we wish them all the best with their prize."

The National Lottery advises players to check their tickets. If you’re the lucky ticketholder, sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery Prize Claims Team on 01 836 4444.

There was no winner of Tuesday’s €17 million EuroMillions jackpot. Friday’s jackpot is now heading for a whopping €30 million.

In 2017 alone, Irish players have won an incredible 16 EuroMillions Plus top prizes of €500,000. At a cost of just €1 extra per line, the EuroMillions Plus draw gives players an extra chance to win the half million euro top prize.