Katherine Lynch set to judge this years Ladies Day at Sligo Races Summer Festival.

Comedian and Dancing with the Stars contestant, Katherine Lynch, will judge this years Ladies Day at Sligo Races on Thursday, August 10, day two of the Sligo Races Summer Festival.

The festival kicks off on Wednesday August 9, Farmers Day Steeplechase, a six-card evening meeting with lots of fun activities for young and old. The first race is 5.25pm, with the feature race, the BoyleSports Handicap Steeplechase of €20,000 at 6.25pm.

Thursday is Ladies Day, the fashion showcase of the year in Sligo. The best dressed lady will walk away with a top prize of €1,500 cash, with nine runners-up each receiving €200.

There is no pre-registration for the competition, just simply look out for the best dressed judge and spotters on the day. The finalists will be announced after the 5th race.

Guest Judge, Katherine Lynch commented: “I am really looking forward to visiting Sligo Races and judging Ladies Day. I’m expecting a great sense of style from the ladies in the North West. I’ll be looking for originality, with lots of colour. More importantly, I’m really looking forward to a fun night at the races.”

Kathryn Foley, Manager of Sligo Races, commented: “Our two day summer festival is the highlight of our racing season. We look forward to welcoming all our local sponsors and thank them for their support of Sligo Races. We are also delighted to welcome Katherine Lynch as our guest judge, our Ladies Day is always great fun, with lots of style and glamour.”

Gates open at 3pm each day. Raceday tickets can be purchased online at www.countysligoraces.com or at the turnstiles. Adult admission is €15, senior citizen and students €10. There is also a group rate of €10 for numbers of 10 and over.