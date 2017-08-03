Win tickets to see Declan Nerney and his band at The Landmark this Saturday

The Leitrim Observer, in conjunction with The Landmark Hotel, are giving one of our lucky readers the chance to win two tickets to this Saturday's Country Dance Night featuring none other than Declan Nerney and his band.

The famous Co Longford singer will be performing with his band in The Landmark, Carrick-on-Shannon on August 5, 2017 at 10pm.

To win tickets to this dance night just answer the following question:

What County does Declan Nerney hail from?

Email your answer along with your name and phone number to editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Don't forget to put Declan Nerney Competition in the subject line of the email.

Entries close at 12pm on Friday, August 4, 2017. The winner will be announced at 2pm.