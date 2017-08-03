Former agri/eco tourism guesthouse Ballaghaboy Lodge Farm comes to the market complete with stunning views

Described by guests as “the Killarney of the North West”, Ballaghboy Lodge Farm is located on the periphery of the Bricklieve and Curlew Mountains in an elevated position with uninterrupted panoramic views of Lough Arrow, the Carrowkeel Tombs, the Nephin Mountains and on a clear day Benbulben.



Formerly operating as a successful Agri/Eco Tourism Guest House which featured in the National Geographic Traveller Magazine Stay List in 2010, the property offers 4,400 sq feet of luxury accommodation serviced by geo-thermal underfloor heating throughout and has been built and architecturally designed to retain traditional Irish features complimented by modern and comfortable living.



The property is located on a historical trail popular with walkers and cyclists and is only 8 kms from Boyle Town Centre, 22 kms from Carrick on Shannon and 35 kms from Sligo City Centre.

In addition there are a variety of out houses, barns and a log field shelter and the lands comprise of c. 51 acres in total.



Property features include a sun room with vaulted ceiling overlooking Lough Arrow, a bespoke handmade “Cooks” farmhouse kitchen, handmade internal doors with latches and coloured glass, coloured slate floor tiles, 7 en-suite bathrooms (two with bath and shower), double glazing, energy efficient geo-Thermal underfloor heating throughout, Trex eco-friendly slip proof deck overlooking Lough Arrow, private spring water well, c.12 acres of broadleaf forestry with natural ponds and bridle path.



Auctioneer, Joe Brady, told us that this property is totally unique in design and potential and can be purchased fully furnished and ready to go if desired.



“The current owners extended and developed the property into an eco-tourism destination which successfully ran until 2014 and was used as a spiritual retreat popular with American and Canadian guests, a cookery school, art centre and yoga retreat.”



“The property has huge business potential for a new owner in terms of agri-tourism and permaculture which seems to be the way forward in terms of Irish tourism.”



Further information and maps can be obtained by contacting Joe Brady, sole selling Agent at REA Brady, Carrick on Shannon, (071) 9622444.