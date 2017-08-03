Ladies Day at Dublin Horse Show

Qatar Airways, the Official Airline Partner of the Dublin Horse Show, is partnering with the incredibly talented milliner, Jennifer Wrynne, to design a unique hat for Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse show.

Leitrim native, Jennifer, is an award-winning milliner specialising in hats and headpieces for special occasions, like Ladies Day at the races. Her creations have been worn by top Irish models, including Vogue Williams, Pippa O’Connor and Rosanna Davison and she has won a number of Ladies Day events wearing her own designs!

Jennifer's specially designed hat will be worn by Qatar Airways’ ambassador, Erin Holland, Miss World Australia 2013 for Ladies Day at the Dublin Horse Show. Ms Holland will fly with a videographer, from Sydney to Dublin with Qatar Airways to promote the airline’s new Dublin route.

Speaking ahead of the Dublin Horse Show, Qatar Airways Senior Vice President Corporate Communications and Marketing Ms. Salam Al Shawa said: “Jennifer Wrynne’s hats and headpieces are imaginative and highly detailed, fusing classic design influences with modern Irish style. We are delighted to be working with her for this year’s Dublin Horse Show. The Dublin Horse Show is one of the largest equestrian events in the world and pays homage to Ireland’s rich equine heritage. Qatar Airways is proud to be the Official Airline Sponsor of the event, now in its 144th year, and to use it as an opportunity to enhance its presence in the Irish market.

“Not only does our new Dublin—Doha route open up more than 150 exciting destinations to Irish passengers, it also brings Dublin and the rest of the Republic of Ireland closer to hundreds of thousands of international travellers all over the world. Through our global social media competition and brand ambassador Erin Holland, Qatar Airways is actively showcasing the best of what Ireland has to offer as both a holiday and business destination.”