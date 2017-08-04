Mulvey's staff celebrate selling winning EuroMillions Plus ticket

Pat Mulvey, store owner of Mulvey’s House of Gifts in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim celebrates selling a winning EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000 on Tuesday, 1st August.

Pictured at the shop were Pat Mulvey with staff members Catherine McLoughlin, Kate Reynolds, Deirdre Martin, Sinead Reynolds, Magda Dusza and Pauric Gillespie, Lotto representative at Mulvey’s House of Gifts, last Wednesday.

Kate Reynolds, Magda Dusza, Marc McTiernan, Catherine McLoughlin and Leanne Reynolds of Mulvey’s House of Gifts, Carrick-on-Shannon celebrate the EuroMillions win.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold on Saturday, 29th July.

The winning EuroMillions Plus numbers were: 07, 13, 17, 35, 48.

Pictured at the shop were Evelyn Bannon, Stephanie Beirne and Catherine Feely of Mulvey’s House of Gifts, Carrick-on-Shannon.

There was no winner of Tuesday’s €17 million EuroMillions jackpot. Friday’s jackpot is now heading for a whopping €30 million.