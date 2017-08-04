Irish Water confirm plans to replace problematic Drumsna/Jamestown water main later this year

A spokesperson for Irish Water has confirmed that major works to replace a problematic water line in the Drumsna/Jamestown area, will begin in the final quarter of this year.

In a statement issued to the Leitrim Observer this afternoon, Irish Water confirmed repair works are now complete on a burst which occurred on the Drumsna/Jamestown/Mountcambel line earlier this morning.

Water services are expected to be restored to the area in the coming hours.

Approxiately 284 households were affected by the burst.

Irish Water has apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused as a result of the burst.

The spokesperson added "It is a priority for Irish Water to replace this section of water main. Work is expected to start on the Mountcampbell water main in Q4 this year. The contactor will carry out a detailed assessment of the water main which will facilitate the design work required to replace the water main. Work is estimated to be completed in Q1 next year."