Christmas came early in Carrick-on-Shannon!

It was Christmas in August for the county town last night, Saturday, August 5.

A hen party arrived in Carrick-on-Shannon for the weekend dressed as a Christmas Nativity play - and they attracted a bit of attention, appearing on a number of popular websites this weekend.

The hen party were celebrating Mary Rose Melia from Mountmellick in Laois who is getting hitched later this year.

The group pulled out all the stops for their Nativity, ladies were dressed as wise men, shepherds, angels, a donkey, a cow, baby Jesus with the bride-to-be as the Virgin Mary and a blow-up doll as Joseph.

Friend of the bride Sarah Morris said, "Mary Rose was the Virgin Mary for every Nativity play in primary school and wore the same costume from junior infants to 6th class so it was an obvious theme choice for the hen party."