Seven up for Leitrim as Ladies book quarter-final place

Leitrim booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship Quarter-Finals with a hard fought victory over neighbours Longford in Boyle on Sunday.

In an incredibly high scoring match, the cliche that goals win games was never as true as Philip Brady's team found the net seven times to snatch a 7-7 to 2-20 victory over last year's All-Ireland Junior Champions.

Leitrim led 5-3 to 1-12 at halftime but the Longford women launched a remarkable second half fightback, cutting the gap to two points at the final whistle but they needed a series of saves from keeper and captain Michelle Guckian to stay ahead at the final whistle.

It will be a concern that Leitrim conceded 2-20 and follows on the 3-15 they conceded against Sligo in the Connacht Final.

Leitrim will now face Tyrone in the All-Ireland Quarter-Finals on Saturday, August 19, with Connacht Champions Sligo facing a Roscommon team who demolished Down 4-13 to 1-9.

