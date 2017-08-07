According to Met Éireann
Today will be mostly bright and sunny!
Sunny spells expected today
Bank Holiday Monday will be a bright day with sunny spells and occasional showers. Temperatures will remain cool wreaching highs of between 15 to 17 degrees.
Tonight
Most areas will become dry tonight under clear spells as the showers become increasingly confined to the Atlantic coastal fringes. A few pockets of mist may form locally and temperatures will drop to lows of 7 to 10 degrees.
