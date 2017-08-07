According to Met Éireann

Today will be mostly bright and sunny!

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Some sunny spells expected in Leitrim today

Sunny spells expected today

Bank Holiday Monday will be a bright day with sunny spells and occasional showers. Temperatures will remain cool wreaching highs of between 15 to 17 degrees.


Tonight

Most areas will become dry tonight under clear spells as the showers become increasingly confined to the Atlantic coastal fringes. A few pockets of mist may form locally and temperatures will drop to lows of 7 to 10 degrees.