Family Day at Lough Gill Hospice Swim

A mega family day will take place in conjunction with the Annual Lough Gill Hospice Swim. The Lough Gill Northwest Hospice swim is now in its sixth year. There are three elements to the swim itself, the first element is the 10k from Park’s Castle to the Boat house on the Back Avenue, the second element is the relay which takes place at the pontoon area, and the newest element is the skins/ wetsuit one mile swim.

The finish area is at the Boathouse and always has a fantastic festival atmosphere with music activities for children and families. Safety is a must and is headed up by Sligo Sub Aqua, Sligo Kayak Club and Sligo Civil Defence.

In 2012 the Lough Gill 10k gained the distinction of being named as the Irish long distance swimming association of the year. To date the event has raised €137,000 and all monies goes directly to the charity.

This year there will be a large family element to the swim. The event will take place on Saturday, August 12 from 12pm-4pm at Back Avenue, Sligo. Entry is free. The committee are delighted to announce that Abbott Ireland have come on board as a partner for the family day.

Organiser Paul Mc Garry said “this year we are really excited that Abbott Ireland, Hazelwood House and Sligo Credit Union have come on board, the event will be a special experience”. A super line up of activities is planned. Dinky Diggers, Beat the Bounce Castles, Zippy the Clown Jugglers, unicorn pony, arts and crafts, farm yard experience, make your own teddy and the Scruffy Duffy Show some of the many activities planned in Back Avenue, Sligo Town.