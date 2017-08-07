Two men injured in serious assault in Co Leitrim

Co Leitrim gardai are investigating a serious assault which occurred in Carrick-on-Shannon in the early hours of Sunday, (yesterday) morning.

A spokesperson for Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station told www.leitrimobserver.ie the incident occurred on Park Lane near the junction with Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon at around 2.50am yesterday, Sunday, August 6.

Two men received serious injuries when they were struck with what gardai are describing as an "improvised weapon". The victims are not from the local area and were visiting the town for the weekend.

One of the victims sustained serious facial and neck injuries and was brought to Sligo University Hospital for further treatment. The second victim suffered serious hand injuries in the assault. He was brought to Mullingar Hospital where he underwent surgery.

Carrick-on-Shannon gardai are following definite line of inquiry in relation to the incident but are also appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact them at Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station on (071) 9650517.

"There was a large crowd congregating in the area at the time and we would appeal for anyone who was in the area between 2.30am and 3.15am yesterday (Sunday, August 6, 2017) to contact us," added the garda spokesperson.