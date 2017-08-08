Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, August 8, 2017

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

James (Joe) O'Brien,Templeogue, Dublin / Manorhamilton, Leitrim



O'Brien, James (Joe) - Aug 6, 2017 (Templeogue, Dublin and late Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of Synge Street, CBS and Institute of Education) (peacefully) surrounded by his loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Gladys Nursing Home, Kimmage, beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Gary, Niall and Ronan; sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters-in-law Michelle, Sally and Fiona, grandchildren Ronan, Darragh, Aoife, Culainn, Keeva and Devin, brothers Mannix and Malachy, sisters Teresa and Anita, sisters-in-law Marie, Kathleen and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the Brian McElroy Funeral Home, Crumlin Village on Tuesday from 2pm to 7.30pm and on Wednesday from 10am with removal to the Church of St. Jude the Apostle, Orwell arriving at 5pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10.30am and afterwards to Bohernabreena Cemetery.

Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim

Michael Melia, St Patrick's Park, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim and formerly Leamonish, Foxfield, Saturday 5th August 2017 (suddenly) at home. Predeceased by his parents' Paddy and Kate. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Margaret, son Luke and daughter Megan, brother Paudge, sisters Anne and Bernadette, mother-in-law Eilish Shannon, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, neighbours, work colleagues in Leitrim Co.Council and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at his home on Wednesday evening 9th August from 4pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 12pm to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, followed by cremation at 2.30pm. No flowers please, donations in lieu to the Irish Heart Foundation.



John Meehan, Curries, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon

Peacefully at Sligo General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, sadly missed by his Sister Frances O'Dowd, Drum, Boyle, brother-in-law Shane, nieces Olivia and Sheena, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, cousins, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday 8th in St Brigid's Church, Dangan, at 12 o'clock with burial immediately afterwards in Aughrim Cemetery.



Sean Harraghy, Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath / Ballyshannon, Co Donegal

Sean Harraghy - Beech Drive, Dublin Road, Mullingar, Co Westmeath and late of Askill, Ballyshannon, Co Donegal and formerly of Bank of Ireland - August 5, 2017 (peacefully) after a long illness borne with great courage and dignity. Loving husband of Rose and dearest father of Niamh, Orna and Linda and adored grand dad to his six grandchildren; he will be very sadly missed by his wife and family, brothers Tommy, Patrick, Noel and Aiden, sons-in-law Francois and Martin, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends and former colleagues of Bank of Ireland. Reposing at Gilsenan's Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3.30pm followed by removal to the Cathedral of Christ the King arriving at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10pm followed by burial in Ballyglass Cemetery. House private please.

Carmel McKelvey (née Donohue), 23 Silverstream, Derrylin, Fermanagh



Carmel McKelvey, nee Donohue, 23 Silverstream, Derrylin, Sunday 30th July suddenly in London. Remains will be reposing at her home in Derrylin from 10 o’clock on Thursday morning until removal on Thursday evening at 7 o’clock to arrive for 7.30 at St Ninnidh’s Church, Derrylin. Funeral Mass at 3 o’clock on Friday afternoon followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.