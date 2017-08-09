#vitaminD
Brace yourselves...the sun is finally back!
What is t hat yellow ball of light in the sky?
Just when we thought we should pack away the shorts for another year Met Éireann finally has some good news for us! Today, Wednesday, August 9 looks set to be a dry and bright day with cloud breaking during the morning to allow sunny spells to develop.
Top temperatures will range from 16 to 19 degrees. Winds will be moderate, north or northwest in direction.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on