Celebrate Heritage Week in Dromahair

Ahead of National Heritage week which runs from August 19-27, Dromahair Heritage Group (Grúpa Oidhreachta Dhroim Dhá Thiar) and Dromahair supporters of the SLNCR Greenway project have been busy preparing suitable activities to mark Heritage Week in the area, with its twin themes of Nature and People.



At 11am on Saturday, August 19 there will be an unveiling of an ECO-TRAIL on the Greenway Demonstration Stretch, meeting opposite the Clubhouse.

Mr. Julien Carlier has done field research of the area where the old SLNCR railway line used to run. There will be a guided tour of the newly laid out nature trail with highlights of special natural

features of interest along the way. It is hoped that in years to come tourists and groups of

school pupils with teachers will enjoy field trips along the Greenway and further along the

route of the Abbey Loop Walk. People of all ages are welcome to come on the guided eco-trail.



In the afternoon, the Depot, situated on Dromahair's Back Line, will host a 'People Remember' informal get-together, to remember and record aspects of life in times goneby.

Tea and coffee will be served and you will be encouraged to share your thoughts and

memories of shops, schools, natural features, buildings of interest and the impact of the railway on economic and social life in the area. A presentation of visual memorabilia will be shown.

If you have any old photographs you think others might be interested in, please bring them along and we will make copies on the spot for placing in a heritage archive. Photos showing local traditions and way of life, farming practices, period clothing, and traditional recreation would be very welcome.

The 'People Remember' social event begins in the Depot at 2.30pm on Saturday, August 19 and goes on until 5 pm. People of all ages are welcome.



Both events are free of charge. There will be a facility for donations to cover costs.