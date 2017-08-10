A bit more cloud but it should still remain largely dry today
It will be cloudy but should remain largely dry today.
Met Éireann say that it will be cloudy but generally dry again today with some sunshine. Temperatures remain cool with highs of just 15 to 17 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate southwest for much of the day, but towards evening winds will increase fresh to strong in coastal areas. Some areas near the coast will see rain later this evening.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on