144 fathers apply for paternity benefit in Co Leitrim
144 fathers in Co Leitrim have applied for paternity benefit.
According to figures released by the Department of Social Protection, 144 men in Co Leitrim applied for paternity benefit over the last year.
In September 2016, paternity benefit was introduced. It is available fro up to 26 weeks after the child's birth or adoption placement and is also available to same sex couples.
The benefit is paid at a rate of €235 a week for two weeks.
